GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

QQQJ stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $36.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.