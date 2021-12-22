GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after buying an additional 382,988 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.