Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.52. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.52, with a volume of 214 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$951.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.95.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

