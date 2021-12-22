Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.52. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.52, with a volume of 214 shares.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a market cap of C$951.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.95.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
