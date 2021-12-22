Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $442.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

