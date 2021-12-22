GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.43

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 25194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

GRWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

The firm has a market cap of $795.75 million, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

