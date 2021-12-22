Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 19,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,039,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $765.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

