Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $20.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2,904.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,908.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,779.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

