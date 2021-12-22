Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 5,675 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.