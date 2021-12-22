Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.77. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.37. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

