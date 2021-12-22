Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $972,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $299.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,304. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

