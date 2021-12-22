Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 1.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 308.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $497.58. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,312. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $516.35. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.39.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

