Graviton (GTON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,779.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $19,779.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.59 or 0.08110331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,955.90 or 0.99921767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

