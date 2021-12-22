Grand Central Investment Group Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grand Central Investment Group reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 253,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

