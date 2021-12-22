Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down to $130.90

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.90, but opened at $120.68. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $120.74, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.22, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,082,122. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.