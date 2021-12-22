Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $847,412.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $3,162,099.60.

On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.22, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.12.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

