Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $847,412.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $3,162,099.60.
- On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.22, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.12.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
