Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Price Up 7%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 177,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $517.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 27.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,758,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 378,765 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 19.8% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,184,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 361,238 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 90.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 179,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 85,061 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

