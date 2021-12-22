Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,909,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $425.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.67 and a 200-day moving average of $409.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

