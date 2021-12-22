Girard Partners LTD. Has $51,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.51. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

