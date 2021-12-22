Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

