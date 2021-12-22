GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) Trading Down 0.1%

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,974,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,228,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

