Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 745,635 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,660 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 723,261 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,237,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,033,000 after purchasing an additional 497,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,963 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

