GenesisX (XGS) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $47,758.92 and $7.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,178,369 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.