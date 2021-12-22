Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $12,770.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

