General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,873 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in General Motors by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.