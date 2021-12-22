General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.24. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

