Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,624,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 15,057,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.2 days.
Shares of GELYF opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
