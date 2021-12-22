Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,624,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 15,057,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.2 days.

Shares of GELYF opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

