FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.73.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $648.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

