FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reduced by Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $11.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $113.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,891,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

