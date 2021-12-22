FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $6.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of FIS opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.