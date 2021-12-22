FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

PDCE opened at $48.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $59.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,959 shares of company stock worth $1,402,514. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

