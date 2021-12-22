Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 52,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,693,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $20,000,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $345,594,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $82,217,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $106,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

