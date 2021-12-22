Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.46. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 75,457 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

