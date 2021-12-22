Friendz Reaches Market Cap of $815,341.19 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $815,341.19 and $152,281.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00041510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006766 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,593,989 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

