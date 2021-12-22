Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of FRPT opened at $97.20 on Monday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $83.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

