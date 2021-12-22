Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

FCX opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

