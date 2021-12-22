Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 88.31% from the stock’s current price.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

