Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is InTrack Investment Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 3.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,451 shares of company stock worth $5,455,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT opened at $339.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.