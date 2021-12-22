Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Raised by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after acquiring an additional 914,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 503,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,574,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.