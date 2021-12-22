Folgory Coin Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $42,122.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006766 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

FLG is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

