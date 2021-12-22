Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,616. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fluor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

