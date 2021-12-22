Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.37

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of -0.80.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

