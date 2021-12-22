Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $46.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FLNC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,303. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

