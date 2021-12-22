Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 11,900 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Florin Court Capital LLP lessened its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises 2.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

