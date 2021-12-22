FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Shares Down 1.3%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $172.53 and last traded at $174.21. Approximately 8,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 155.8% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc. raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 205,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 115,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $3,786,000.

