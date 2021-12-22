Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $409.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

