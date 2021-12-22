Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

