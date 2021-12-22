Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $264.39 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $266.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

