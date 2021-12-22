Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $12.01 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $389.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.