Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

INTC stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

