Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

